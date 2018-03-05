Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has blamed the Federal Government for the emerging divisions and crisis among the leaders and stakeholders of Ogoni ethnic nationality over the resumption of oil exploration and clean-up process in the area.

MOSOP called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency convene a dialogue between major players in the Ogoni issues to tame an impending doom brewing in the area.

President of MOSOP, Mr. Leborsi Pyagbara, who spoke in Port Harcourt, weekend, said that the FG was fueling crisis in Ogoni by its attitude, adding the FG has remained calm on Ogoni issues.

Pyagbara said: “The Federal Government is responsible for the problem we are facing today. If they had done what they ought to do, we will not be facing the different groups that are emerging to endorse companies.

“If they had initiated a broad based discussion to resolve issues, we would not find ourselves in the mess we are in now.

“The oil money is always there to cause problem. There is need for the Federal Government to intervene before we experience what happened in 1994 again.”