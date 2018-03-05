The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said the continued killings in parts of Nigeria particularly the recent one in Mambilla Plateau of Taraba State while president Muhammadu Buhari was attending a wedding in Kano was a betrayal of peoples trust.

The group in statement issued and signed by the group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday, stated that “CNG once again finds it necessary to voice its concerns about the obvious disregard for the lives of Nigerians displayed by the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are extremely moved by the fact that while for more than 48 hours people were being killed at Nguroje, on the Mambila Plateau of Taraba state, President Buhari remained in Kano to celebrate the wedding of Governor Ganduje’s daughter.

“We also find it insensitive that Northern state governors also celebrated in Kano with Buhari while their people were being killed in Mambila.

While condoling with the victims of this fresh round of violence, we condemn with all our might the indifferent attitude of the President and Northern governors.

“We remind them that by opting to pursue political capital and abandoning their primary responsibility, they have betrayed the trust reposed in them and the electorate shall hold them accountable at the appropriate time.

“They should be reminded that part of the negligence that consumed the previous administration of Goodluck Jonathan was his campaigning in Kano at the time people were dying at Nyanya. The President and all our elected representatives at all levels should therefore note that their neglect to act decisively in this circumstance will definitely form part of the burdens they would have to carry to the 2019 polls.

“We also find it unfortunate that the federal government has neglected to heed the calls for the imposition of state of emergency in Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara and Benue states where communal clashes and banditry take citizens’ lives unabated.

“We reiterate our call on the Federal Government to take immediate steps to disband all militias and armed groups in Nigeria by resorting to the use of force if needs be, to ensure that no group has the capacity to challenge the state in its prerogative to maintain law and order, and protect citizens’ lives and properties.

“This has become all the more necessary now with the revelation by the Taraba state police that the latest round of killings were carried out by Mambila militia. With regards to this, we demand that government should take further steps to ensure that the Fulani of Mambila and other places where they are currently being hunted are given adequate protection by state agencies.

“We also reiterate our call that the presidency, northern federal legislators and northern governors show more zeal and effort at protecting the lives and property of pastoral communities everywhere, and ensuring their right to free movement is not impeded by any legislation or obstacle imposed by a statew or a community”, the statement read.