The Kebbi State Governor and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Rice and Wheat Production, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has said frantic efforts were being made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to ensure that rice, the nation’s staple food is available in abundance and affordable for all Nigerians.

Bagudu gave the assurance in an interview with journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting with the Rice Distributors Association of Nigeria and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria in Lagos.

According to Bagudu, from the contributions of all the stakeholders, it is apparent that what Nigerians want was actually not about making subsidy available on rice production but making it affordable and accessible such that Nigerian produced rice can be as competitive as those of the imported ones into the country.

“The mandate given to this task force which is under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is to ensure Nigeria has self-sufficiency in rice and wheat production.

“But so far, the stakeholders within the value chain, either as farmers, distributors or millers are not talking about subsidy, what they are saying is that, help us tell Mr. President that we would like to have the rice at a competitive price with the so called imported rice. And that has to do with affordability and I can tell you that Mr. President is committed to that,” Bagudu said.

The Kebbi State Governor also explained that from his interactions with the stakeholders, it is apparent that many are patriotic and they are interested in selling Nigerian produced rice because it is nutritious and help to provide employment for the teeming Nigerian populace.

On the issue of the smuggled rice complained about by the stakeholders, Bagudu said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), have responsibilities to discharge in that regard, saying government will intensify efforts in that regards.