The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government will empower more farmers to boost food production in the country.

Mohammed made the assertion on Sunday at the Government House, Birnin-Kebbi, when he paid courtesy call Gov. Abubakar Bagudu during his two-day visit to the state.

The minister said that the agricultural revolution in the state had projected Nigeria as a food producing nation.

“Due to the agricultural revolution, the number of farmers empowered across the country has increased from five million to over 12 million within two years of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“Our detractors will not believe what this government has achieved; that is why we decided to come to different villages where farming is taking place to tell the whole world our story,” he said.

Bagudu told the minister and his entourage that apart from the success recorded in agriculture, the state was blessed with different cultural festivals like Argungu Fishing Festival.