The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) on Sunday added its voice to calls by Nigerians for the Federal Government to do everything within its powers to rescue abducted Dapchi school girls.

President of the society, Mrs Gloria Shoda, made the call in a statement in Abuja and said that the abduction of girls by suspected Boko Haram terrorists was a national embarrassment.

She advised President Muhammadu Buhari to act quickly to avoid a repeat of 2014 Chibok school girls saga.

On Feb. 19, 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, were abducted by the suspected insurgents.

The incident came four years after the same terror group invaded a female school in Chibok, Borno, and took more than 200 girls into captivity.

To this day, more than 100 of the girls are still with the abductors in spite of repeated promises by the government to ensure their release.

“We are pained as mothers to see another group of our children being abducted by the sect. It is most unfortunate that it is happening again after the Chibok experience.

“We are yet to overcome the Chibok abduction and having another is a very sad happening in our lives as mothers.

“How long are we going to continue to live in fear of our children being abducted by the sect?

“We need the Federal Government and the security agencies to do all they can in the shortest time possible to rescue our daughters.

“We will not fold our hands to watch the sect destroy the lives of our daughters,” Shoda said.

She also urged federal and state governments to prioritise security of schools in the country to stem further attacks on children by insurgents.

The president said that it had become imperative that government at all levels should take special interest in securing schools.

She called on all Nigerian women to pray for the save return of the girls.