The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 40 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abeokuta, Awka, Ikom, Ijebu-Ode, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and environs in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 18-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Increase cloudiness is anticipated over the central and southern states with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abeokuta, Awka, Akure, Benin, Asaba and coastal cities.

“However, Sunny condition is expected over the northern states within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.