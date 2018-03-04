Adetoyese Badejo, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Oyo and the communication chairman for the Episcopal Conference of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), has advised youth not to rely on their certificates.

Speaking at a programme tagged: “A date with The Bishop” – which he organised for the youth, Badejo encouraged young people to add skills which they can later monetise.

The historic event took place on March 1, 2018, at Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Catholic Cathedral, Asogo, Oyo, Oyo state.

He said entrepreneurship, financial discipline and having an independent mind were the effective mechanisms of moving out of poverty.

“The youth shouldn’t underrate any work as far it is legit. It is worthwhile to emulate the industrious easterners, who engage in work considered to be degrading in the south-west,” he said.

“And if the youth don’t get a job they won’t go hungry while, getting a job would be an added advantage. The youth should be job providers rather than job seekers.”

The programme put together with the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) of The Cathedral, is rooted in promoting the culture of life (Pro-life) and entrepreneurship.

It had in attendance, John Oyekunle (the Cathedral Administrator), John Olayiwola (assistant diocesan chaplain and Coordinator of Awe zone), Phillip Onifade (the Diocesan youth chaplain) and Elizabeth Agwu (the Diocesan youth coordinator).

Also in attendance were the youth representatives from Oyo and AwezZones — with an impressive turn out.

“The world does not owe you anything, learn to have an alternative eye in discovering the immense opportunities around you. And your life is your own, you have the responsibility to preserve it”, the bishop said.

In the course of the programme, Alade Alex CYON president, rolled out his plans for the year.

Onifade admonished the youth to network and engage with the public space, and feel free to ask questions, adding that the church is always there to guide the youth.

Toye advised the youth to aim for the best in anything they do.

Elizabeth, who is the youth counsellor, urged the young people to visit the youth office for periodic counselling.