The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has charged the six Area Council Chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory to be prudent and make judicious use of government’s funds.

The Permanent Secretary gave the charge in his office at Area 11, Garki, Abuja during the Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting for the month of January.

He further noted that the ongoing Area Councils biometric exercise which is being conducted by the FCT Administration is intended to fish out ghost workers across the six Area Councils.

Sir Ohaa who is the Chairman of JAAC disclosed that the total funds from the Federation Accounts due to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of January stood at # 2.419,771.26bn.

The figure shows that January allocation is higher than last month allocation by over N100m and the highest so far since 2015, following the sudden slump in oil price in the international market.

The breakdown of the allocation shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) got 216million, while Gwagwalada Area Council received 195million and Kuje got 166million.

Similarly, Kwali received 162million, while Abaji got 151million and Bwari also received 151millin.

Furthermore, statutory deductions from the release include: Primary School Teachers’ salaries which gulped 1bn.Others are 15% Pension Funds 226million, 1% Training Fund 24million and 10% Employer Pension Contribution 58million.

Chairman of Kwali Area Council who is also the Chairman of ALGON, Hon. Joseph Shazin, described the allocation as far and equitable.