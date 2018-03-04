The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has charged House of Assemblies to emulate the Kwara state House of Assembly by stopping the pension of ex-governors and their deputies.

It will be recalled the Kwara State House of Assembly recently passed a bill suspending payment to their former Governors and Deputy Governors.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu on Sunday.

The statement frown at the way the ex-governors and their deputies are holding political or public office and at the same time drawing remuneration on account of holding such offices.

‘This is a commendation, while pensioners who served their fatherland meritoriously are denied their pension benefits.

‘ACF, therefore, appeals to other States Houses of Assembly to emulate the good example of the Kwara State House of Assembly. It equally urges the Kwara State Governor to assent to the bill.