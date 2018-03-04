The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he turns 81 on March 5.

The party, in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it remains proud of the former president.

It said Obasanjo had excelled as an international figure and made outstanding contributions toward global peace and development, particularly, in the African sub-region.

The party described Obasanjo as an outstanding nationalist; a courageous and a dedicated leader, who has made immeasurable sacrifices towards the development, stability and growth of the nation.

The party stated: “Indeed, the PDP intensely celebrates former President Obasanjo who stands tall as one of the best performed Nigerian Presidents, chiefly

because his administration founded and anchored its policies and programmes on PDP’s people-based manifesto and ideology.

“The PDP also commends Chief Obasanjo for his continued engagement on national issues, particularly his disposition against poor governance, corruption, bloodletting and confusion that now pervade the nation in the last three years.

“While we value Chief Obasanjo for his concerns for the political future of our nation, we note that our repositioned and rebranded PDP remains the only credible political platform for the much desired broad-based engagements among Nigerians and coalitions across board.”

The PDP said it was more than prepared to salvage the nation in the all-important task of returning her to the path of good governance, national unity and prosperity for all, come 2019.

The party prayed God to grant Obasanjo good health, wisdom and strength as he continues to be of service to the nation.