Christians have been challenged to be forthright in all their dealing as believers.

They were also urged to ensure they have good knowledge of who and what Christ personified in order to be clean and upright.

Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Okorafor, gave the charge in his sermon during the pastoral visit to St. Peters Church, Okolochi, in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State.

Taking his text from the gospel of St. Luke chapter 9 verse 18, the cleric noted that some professed Christians do not have true knowledge of the person of Jesus Christ.

He wondered what would have informed their abandoning all they had to in their homes only to be in the Church other than their reverence of Christ.

The Bishop who pointed out that their seeking Christ in spirit and truth would transform their lives and enjoined them to remain steadfast and focused else they could derail from their faith and belief.

While encouraging the people to make their lives transparent such that others would see and be able to attest to their Christian faith, he cautioned them not to allow themselves to be deceived by some of “the new generation prosperity preachers”, rather ensure they cling to not loosing faith.

Bishop Okorafor assured that as long as they clinged to Christ without loosing faith and remain clean and upright in all their dealings He would restore to them their hope stressing that with trust and confidence in Christ they would overcome challenges confronting them.

He also urged them to move into their villages to proclaim to the people the salvation in Christ.

Highpoint of the service included the dedication of the pulpit donated by Sir and Lady Bede Okere,award of Pillar of Faith to the traditional ruler of Okolochi, HRH Sir Christopher Amadi, Sir Bede Okere and Hon Ugochukwu Nwaokoma (KSC), cutting of the Mother’s Union cake and calisthenics by the Anglican Christian Ministry (ACM) of St. Peter’s Church, Okolochi.