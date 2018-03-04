President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Accra to attend the Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary,

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the main ceremony would hold at the Ghana;s Independence Square on Tuesday.

Buhari who was invited as a special guest of honour is the only foreign guest invited by President Nana Akufo-Addo to address the august gathering,

He said that Buhari would use the unique opportunity to reaffirm the long-standing warm relations between the peoples and governments of both brotherly nations.

The President would also underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties in furtherance of democracy, good governance and overall development not only in the West African sub-region, but also the African continent.

He said the President, who would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Mr. Babagana Monguno, would return to Abuja after the celebrations on Tuesday.