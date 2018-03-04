Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, said on Friday that Nigeria and Africa must give priority to education as a tool to surmount their economic challenges.

Obi spoke at the ongoing 2018 African Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) Roundtable Forum in Yenagoa organised by the Bayelsa State Micro-Finance Development Agency.

He said that Nigeria and Africa needed to deliberately invest hugely in education and skills acquisition and meaningfully support SMEs to stimulate growth.

In particular, Obi posited that Nigeria must focus on investing in education and skills acquisition to rejuvenate and diversify her economy and reduce youth unemployment.

The former governor stated that from the discussions at the roundtable, it was amply evident that Africa has large opportunities to achieve progressive economic growth and development, but the continent must implement education policies with vigour.

Obi also opined that supporting SMEs would help build a prosperous future for Nigerians in particular and Africans in general.

He said, “For Africa to transit from exporter of raw commodities to a manufacturer of finished goods, and become a significant member of the global technological world, her people must be educated.

“For China to be one of the best economies in the world today is education and skill acquisition programmes.

“Young people must invest wisely, for them to create wealth and job for others. The problem of Africa depends on the youths.”

In his remarks, Stephen Akika, the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Trade and Investment, said that SMEs remained the engine room of development as its impact affects the people directly.

He added that the state government has established a Micro-Finance Bank to help business oriented individuals to borrow money for business at concessionary interest rates.

He emphasised that with the support enjoyed by SMEs in Bayelsa, the sector is fast developing Africa to be an attractive investment destination capable of attracting direct foreign investments.