Akwa Ibom State government has challenged unemployed youths in the state to key into the employment opportunities created by the present administration through its industrialization policy.

Speaking through Mr. Charles Udoh, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the government advised youths to be attentive to the unlimited employment opportunities in the state, and see how best to make lucrative living from the industries attracted.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo over the weekend, the Information and Strategy commissioner said having attracted industries that are running and actively producing, opportunities are also being created for those who may not gain direct employment to key into supplies, distribution and even marketing opportunities.

“There has been this concern that our people are not keying into the employment and job opportunities created by the industrialisation effort of the government in the state. So we want to create more awareness so that the people will come to understand that it is beyond seeking for direct employment, that there are other things that the people can gain from those industries.

“From being a distributor to being a supplier, to being a service provider; even the local communities should be able to see the opportunities that are coming their way by virtue of these industries.

“Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria within the last 30 months has been able to attract industries more than any other state in the country. Many others are still on their way. But for this effort to make maximum impact, our people should be able to see the opportunities within and key in before it is too late,” he said.

Reacting to criticisms about the Car Assembling Plant earlier proposed to be sited in the state, the Information Commissioner said the proposal came before the hike in exchange rate, such, he said, must have paralysed the investor.

He however advised the people of the state to focus on and make maximum use of the industries so far established.

He acknowledged that even the rural communities where the syringe industry, the metering plant and the flourmills were located have so far been transformed into mini-cities, with prices of land skyrocketing in such areas.

“For instance, go to where we have factories and you will see what they are gradually turning to, give it between five to fifteen years you will see that those places would become mini towns, and people would begin to migrates there and start setting up businesses around there; and now is an opportunity for our people to begin to take the lead, knowing that if they do not do that now, other people from other climes will come and take over those opportunities, and the benefits that are supposed to have accrued to us would have been eroded,” he said.

He assured that unlike industries created and managed by government in the past which died shortly after such governors left offices, the present industrialisation drive in the state was designed to last as government is merely creating enabling environment for private investors and industries to thrive.

Further defending why the state government decided to make industrialisation purely private driven, Udoh observed that Nigeria was littered with remains of moribund industries and companies set up by both federal and state governments, subjected to civil service bottlenecks and approach to business. Such, he said, the current administration did not desire to be repeated in the state.

Commenting on the about to be kick started cattle business in the state, the Information boss said about 2,000 herds of cattle have already arrived the state from Mexico and 2,000 more expected to arrive the state pregnant, to aid the immediate take off of milk, yoghurt and beef production in the state.

He called on Akwa Ibom citizens to key into the Citizen’s Centre created by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy, to channel their complaints, challenges and community needs to the state government for immediate action.