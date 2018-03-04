Mandate Secretary of Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Alhaji Oladimeji Ali Hassan, said the Center for the rehabilitation of repentant sex workers in the Federal capital Territory would be ready for use soon.

According to him, the Centre which has been in a state of disrepair will be fixed to make it usable before taking commercial sex workers there for rehabilitation.

Alh. Ali Hassan made this known at a media briefing, noting that: “It’s not enough to arrest prostitutes on the roads, it is necessary to make the centre usable before bringing in repentant sex workers.

“We will give them start up parks after training them on various skills because it will be useless to train them and leave them without the empowering them to start something”.

He said they are considering a token of N50,000 cash along other equipment that will be necessary for take-off in their chosen businesses so that they do not return to prostitution.

The Secretary said the project has been captured in the FCT 2017 budget and in a matter of weeks, work would commence.

He called on the private sector to come and collaborate and make the centre functional.

He, however, made it clear that it was not their duty to pursue prostitutes on the streets, saying the FCT Task Force was saddled with that responsibility.

He said theirs was to rehabilitate and that they are set to do that.

Similarly, the Bwari Centre for Skills Acquisition for the Physically Challenged which was also captured in the 2017 budget has been awarded.