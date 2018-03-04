Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has charged residents of the state to embrace the state government’s health insurance scheme, a programme initiated by his administration which according to him would be used to cater for the health need of the people residing in the state irrespective of sex, age, religion, tribe or state of origin.

Ayade made the call while fielding questions from journalists at the weekend at the end of the just concluded two-day media and communication review seminar organized by the state ministry of information and Orientation for media practitioners and Community Based Organizations CBOs in the state.

The Cross River State Commissioner for information and Orientation, Barr. Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, who represented the governor at the seminar charged residents of the state to key into the health insurance scheme so that they can be helped in time of need.

Archibong said “once any individual keys into the scheme, the individual will not be too scared of accessing health care facilities on the basis of finances because there is a policy in place to cater for this”.

She said that the amount for the policy is just a token of about a thousand naira per a month stressing that with the token , an individual can afford to make a visit to any of the nearby healthcare facilities in his or her vicinity and access treatment.

The information commissioner maintained that the state health insurance scheme will be like a shoulder for weak ones to lean on when need be instead of running helter-skelter to look for where get a quick loan that may never see the light of the day.

When asked why the seminar was organized, she said that the workshop was held with media men so that they can join hands with government to review the develop advocacy, strategize for communication to stakeholders.

The commissioner maintained that the workshop was held to brainstorm on how to manage and operationalize, develop advocacy strategy to update the media roadmap for media activities in the state.

She lauded the state governor Prof. Ben Ayade for initiating the scheme which according to her was capable of meeting up with the health need of the people and said will “promote a healthy populace that will undertake the governor’s industrial stride.”

She lamented that despite the prevailing health challenges and outbreak of strange disease the total budgetary allocation by the federal government to health sector is still less than five percent.

Earlier, representative of the United State Agency International Development USAID/Health Finance and governance somto Mbelu stated that the only way for the nation to move forward was when the people are in good health.

Mbelu asked, ”Why would a person be sick and refuse to seek the help of a medical expert only to apportion blame to witchcrafts when ordinarily if he on she is attended to by a medical expert on time his problem who be taken care of”.

The representative of USAID charged all residing in the state to seek the help of medical practitioners for advice instead of staying at home to do self-medication adding that the scheme is for the rich and the poor and not discriminatory in any way.

Mbelu urged all to key into the policy analyzing that those who pay a token of 1000 naira will end up spending less on health per annum.

Special adviser to governor on insurance Godwin Iyala disclosed 196 health facilities have already been prepared for the scheme and called on participants and the media to sell “this noble project to the public.

He reassured that “this health insurance scheme is what we need” The SA also commended the governor ,the state house of assembly and the USAID for the interest they have shown towards the success of the health policy.

He said that the scheme could better be appreciated in times of emergencies.

Participants brainstormed on issues such as funding having functional health facilities across the state, man power need and many others urging the masses to disabuse their minds on fears that their resources will be mismanaged.