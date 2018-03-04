The federal government has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress made on on-going federal roads in the North eastern part of the country.

The Director of Works, Northeast zone in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Engr. Muhammed Rufai, who made the remark while speaking to newsmen at the weekend after leading a ministerial media project assessment team on tour of on-going road and housing projects in the zone said the government is prepared to give contractors all the necessary supports to enable them deliver on schedule.

“As you have seen, all the contractors were on site, working. The quality of work I saw is Ok. They have all affirmed that they are not being owed and have made commitment to complete work on schedule, so what is needed is for the tempo be maintained. Government on its part has made the commitment of continuous support.

“About three years ago, these contractors abandoned the sites, largely because they were being owed and security was nothing to write home about. Now they confirmed to you that the debts have been cleared and they are being paid regularly amidst improved security and you can see the speed and quality of the work being done, and the zeal with which the people, skilled and unskilled, who confessed to have been gainfully employed, are going about their work. Indeed I am highly satisfied,” Engr Rufai said.

During the tour, the team visited the N12 billion, 47km Tudun-Wuss-Wundi-Baraza-Durrzumbul-Polchi-Dot-Kwanar Road of contract No.6298 under construction by Datum Nigeria Ltd at 2.5% completion; N7 billion, 38km Ningi-Yadgungume-Fuskar Mata Road Phase III of contract No. 6264 under construction in Bauchi State by Triacta Ltd at 37% completion. Others were the N7 billion, 38km Gombe-Numan-Yola Road phase II being handled by Triacta Nig. Ltd at 47% completion; construction of 14 billion (original contract sum), 73km Burga-Dull-Mbatt-II-Tandum-Gobbiya-Badagari-Gwaranga-Sum Road of contract No. 6308 by Messrs Triacta Nig. Ltd at 9.55% completion; Rehabilitation of Tumu-Pindiiga-Kashere(Gombe State)-Futuk-Yalo (Bauchi State) Road/Construction of 15km Yalo-Bashar-Dengi section (Buachi/Plateau States by Rockbridge Ltd at 49% completion; Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road sections II, III, IV, and V, all in the Northeast which are at various stages of completion. There were also stop-over visit to three National Housing Programme sites within the zone where works were in progress and at various stages of completion.

All the contracts are scheduled for completion from the second half of 2018 to the end of 2019.