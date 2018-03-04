Twenty students of College of Education, Akwanga, in Nasarawa state, have been expelled over examination malpractices.

This was contained in statement by the college authority and signed by the academic board of the institution.

Audu Mangut, Registrar of the College, confirmed the development to newsmen at the weekend, saying the students were caught in the act at different occasions.

Mangut, further disclosed that one of the affected students had dragged the College authority to court over his expulsion.

“I will not speak further without clearance from the Provost” he said.

In the meantime, the Proprietor of Hill College of Education, Gwanje, also in Akwanga, Minchaki Raphael, has admonished lecturers of the institute to give students the best education they deserved.

Mr Minchaki, made the call during the 10th matriculation ceremony of the College held at the weekend.

The proprietor, appreciated both the management and parents, for their support to the College.

“Classroom is greater than the office of the President because Nigerian President was trained in a classroom” he said.

On his part, the Provost of the College, Dr G.F. Oyeleye, commended the Proprietor, for his immense contribution towards the development of education in Nasarawa State.

“The philosophy which informed the establishment of the College is borne by the need to produce disciplined, efficient and highly motivated teachers for Primary and Secondary schools levels of education”

“Our mission is to impact an outstanding and distinctive College of education that provides Nigeria Certificate of Education Courses of the highest quality”.

“The relationship with our host community has been very cordial, this has helped in ensuring condusive atmosphere for learning for our students, and we appreciate their cooperation, hospitality and tolerance,” he said.