The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) is working on a legislation that will ensure stiffer penalties for sellers of fake and manufacturer of adulterated products.

The Director General of CPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this in an interview with journalists after a courtesy call on the Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai at the Government House, Kaduna at the weekend.

According to Irukera, the measure is to guard against the influx of more fake and adulterated products which have flooded the markets.

“Just last week, I had a meeting with the DG NAFDAC. One of the subjects of our meeting was that there should be a state of emergency in the food and drug sector.

“We are working very hard to provide a strong support and advocacy for the legislation to see the light of the day,” he said.