The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has condemned in very strong terms the killings carried out by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on military and humanitarian staff base in Rann, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno state where about 12 persons were suspected to have been killed and UNICEF staff abducted, describing it as most unfortunate.

ACF also expressed serious worries with the continued spate of attacks on soft targets that includes schools and aid staff by the terrorist groups especially in Borno and Yobe states.

A statement issued yesterday by the forum in Kaduna and signed by it’s national publicity secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, it posited that, “Another worrisome attack was the recent one by suspected Mambilla militia in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State where about 14 persons were suspected to been killed and many settlements razed. These attacks run across the grain of any religious injunction, as all religions promotes sacred inviolability of the individual and peaceful coexistence among various communities.

The forum therefore reiterated its earlier call on the military and other security agencies to be proactive and sustain surveillance using appropriate intelligence on innocent communities and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) camps in order to avert such ugly incidents.

“ACF also urges the security agencies to take urgent steps towards securing the the abducted UNICEF staff and others kidnapped by the terrorist groups. Efforts should also be geared towards arresting those responsible for the Mambilla killings to be brought to justice and to also assuage the fears of the affected communities.

“ACF equally calls upon the Taraba State Government to urgently provide appropriate succour to the affected communities on the Mambilla Plateau”.