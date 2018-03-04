Former Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (rtd.), has urged the military to remain resilient and committed in the discharge of their duties to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Ogomudia made the appeal at the 2018 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) celebration which ended on Saturday at Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

WASA is an annual army event aimed at promoting team spirit and confidence within and outside the barracks.

It is also a forum for informal and social interaction and an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country.

Ogomudia, in his address, said the Nigerian Army must remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to consolidate the achievements recorded so far.

“You are all aware of the security challenges confronting the nation and the roles each and every one of us has to play to increase the level of security.

“The Nigerian Army has been actively involved in the fight against all forms of insecurity and it has made substantial gains in this fight.

“This has been possible by your commitment, dedication, sacrifices and synergy with other security agencies.

“I enjoin you not to rest on your oars but work assiduously with other security agencies towards maintaining and improving the security in the country,” he said.

Ogomudia commended the army for successes recorded in army operations such as Operation Crocodile Smile 2.

“I commend the army for their collaboration with members of other security agencies contributing to the successes recorded in the various internal security operations in Lagos and the country,” he said.

He said the WASA was also to foster unity, enhance civil-military relations as well as regimentation.

Earlier in his welcome address, General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Emabong Udoh, said that WASA was one of the ways of keeping the customs of the army.

“WASA is an event organised usually to mark the end of a tedious training year and to start the beginning of another training year.

“The 2017 training activities, though challenging, were very intensive in Nigerian Army and in 81 Division for that matter.

“All the various training exercises programmed for the year were successfully held as scheduled.

“Exercises like Python Dance 2 and crocodile smile 2 were successfully conducted last year,” he said.

He added that the exercises helped to curtail criminal activities and other crimes perpetrated in the country.

The GOC urged officers and men in the division to remain committed in the discharge of their collective responsibilities of ensuring peace and stability in the new training year.

“This is in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Biratai, vision which is to have a responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles,” he said.

He added that soldiers must remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded.

“I also pay my tribute to our fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to keep the country safe,” he said.

The colourful event featured tug of war, dances by cultural groups as well as the presentation of gifts and awards to distinguished soldiers and guests.

Top serving and retired military officers and captains of industry graced to the occasion.