Following the abduction of the 110 school girls from the Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, and the federal government’s effort to frustrate a reoccurrence, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has mobilised its personnel and materials to the North-east.

Also, it will have regular meetings with principals of schools across the region and has gone ahead to provide effective communication channels which will attend to any distress calls.

In a statement signed by the media assistant to the Commandant General of the Corps, Mr. Soji Alabi, it stated that 30 schools‎ covering three senatorial zones will be captured across Yobe, while 500 and 400 personnel have been sent to Borno and Adamawa states respectively.

He also stated that specially trained officers and men of counter terrorism, intelligence operatives as well as desk officers on crisis management were among officers deployed for the operation.

He said “The Commandant General, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammad, has fully mobilised his personnel and materials to the north-east especially Yobe, state, following the directives of the minister of interior, Abdurahman Dambazzau, for the relocation of the CD to the troubled state in the wake of the abduction of 110 students of Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

“The CD in a swift reaction has directed state commandants in the affected states to fully deploy their personnel to all the schools in the liberated areas and liaise with the theatre commander Operation Lafiya Dole and their respective state governors preparatory to his final relocation to the area.

“Earlier, the CG had ordered the additional deployment to 30 schools covering the three senatorial zones and the liberated areas across Yobe, 500 personnel to Borno and 400 to Adamawa states.

He said the CG professed that “We hope to draw our strength as the only grass root security agency too government to protect lives and property of innocent Nigerians and working with sister agencies. By God’s grace we shall rescue the missing girls and prevent further re-occurrence of the ugly incident.”