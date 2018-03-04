A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Julian Ibe, has urged Christians to obey the laws of Nigeria and the church at all times to make them good citizens of the country.

Ibe made the call in his homily at St Charles Lwanga Parish, Apo on Sunday in Abuja.

Ibe, a priest of Zaria Diocese, said “if you break traffic light, you are not free from disobeying the laws, yet you abuse people when they embezzle money or break bigger laws.

“The government has told you not to break traffic light and you see it as nothing.

“If laws are not obeyed, common interest will not be protected,’’ he said.

According to him, every act of disobedience is a sin against God, the society, the Church and one self.

The priest said our actions were connected to God as Christians, adding that the realisation of the belief would make Christians to obey the laws of the country.

He said that sin had four dimensions, which comprised theological, social, ecclesia and personal.

“When you commit any sin, it affects God, if a husband slaps his wife, he is not slapping her but slapping God. That is the theological dimension to sin.

“Social dimension is when someone kills a person, he has killed humility that is the reason why we are all affected by the killings in Benue and other parts of the country.

“When you sin, your sins also affect the Church (ecclesia) and the fourth dimension is yourself, some people find it difficult to forgive themselves, when God had long forgiven them,’’ the priest said.

Ibe emphasised that every action of a Christian would always lead to God, saying“ that is the reason God gave us his laws in the book of Exodus Chapter 20 verses one to 17.’’

Quoting from the Gospel of John, Chapter two, verses 13 to 25, he encouraged Christians not to turn church into a money making venture through selfish actions.

According to the priest, Jesus Christ is annoyed with that kind of act and drove the Jews selling at the temple in Jerusalem out.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to obey the laws of their religions.

“Every religion has dogma (doctrines) that the followers obey, it has a way of worship and morals to guide him.

“Every individual should also have principles that will guide him to be a good Christian and citizen of the country,’’ Ibe said.