Magistrate’s and sharia court judges are set for a showdown with the Niger State government if the conditions under which they operate are not improved.

The law officers had already given the state government a 21-day ultimatum within which to address all the bottlenecks associated with the performance of their duties or they would shun the courts.

Their decision was conveyed in a letter they sent through the Chairman of the Niger State Judicial Service Commission to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

The letter dated March 1, 2018 jointly signed by Gimba A Gabi, Chairman, Magistrates Association of Nigeria, and Muhammad A. Dalibi, Chairman, Sharia Judges Association Niger State, has as its caption “Letter of Resolution of the Congresses of Magistrates and Sharia Judges of Niger state.”

The letter raised seven points which the state government must positively address between March 5 and Sunday 25, March 2018 or they would down tools without any further deliberation with the administration.