The Anambra State Government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, after 7:00 pm across the State, as part of efforts to curb resurging crimes.

In a press release signed by the commissioner for information and communication strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, and made available to newsmen in Awka on Sunday, stressed that in recent times, there has been a resurgence of armed robbery and other sundry crimes in the State.

It added that security reports confirm that these hoodlums operate with motorcyclists (Okada).

The commissioner stated that as part of the security measures towards checkmating the activities of these hoodlums, the government is hereby announcing a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ after 7 pm across the State.

Henceforth, Okada riders are only allowed to operate within the hours from 6 am to 7 pm, he added.

According to Nnacheta, the banned is an indication of the government’s determination to maintain law and order, as well as protect life and property of law-abiding citizens.

He, therefore, warned all criminals and evil-minded persons to desist from their evil acts or face the full weight of the law.

He enjoined the public to be security conscious and to offer information to security agencies at any given time.