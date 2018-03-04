Sokoto State government has spent N64 million in the procurement of 100 different equipment for farmers in order to support their farming activities in the state.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stated this on Saturday during the inspection of some farm sites in Sokoto.

Tambuwal said that the equipment include five supper tiller machines, 50 tomato grinding machines, 40 rice handheld harvesters and five mini tractors.

On the FADAMA III agricultural project in the state, the governor said Sokoto state farmers have implemented 1,786 business plans for rice, sorghum and tomato value chains.

“The total number of participating farmers stands at 24,546; made up of 21,631 male and 2,915 female,” he added.

Tambuwal said the state would construct 1,000 tube wells to provide enough water to farmlands for the 2018 irrigation season in the state.

“The water levels in our dams are very low and will not be enough to serve the needs of our farmers for the dry season farming.

”To overcome that challenge, experts suggested we seek for alternative ways of watering our farmlands.

“In that regard, we decided to construct 1,000 tube wells in different locations across the state. This effort will enable us meet our target for the 2018 cropping season,” he said.