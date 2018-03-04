The Federal Government says it will deploy more resources to boost infrastructural development in the on-going National Housing Programme in the North central part of the country.

NHP Zonal Director, North Central Zone, Julius Olurinola, made this known on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia.

Olurinola was on inspection tour of the NHP sites in the North Central Zone with other top officials of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The Director told NAN that the contract for the infrastructure was awarded to various contractors at the project sites located in Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States.

Some houses at the project site located at Ungwan Rere, Kilometre 10, along Shendam Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State, had been completed but waiting for occupancy while others are nearing completion.

NAN gathered that the Federal Government awarded contract for infrastructural provision in NHP site in Lafia in 2017 but contractors were yet to start work.

The Director said that government had queried three contractors handling the infrastructural projects, which include electricity, water and road, for delays in execution.

He said that the contract would be revoked if the contractors failed to commence work at the sites at the end of a month grace.

Olurinola expressed delight that some of the flats in Lafia were completed and waiting to be occupied while some were almost completed.

He said: “In the next two months, hopefully the project will be completed and eligible Nigerians will have access to the houses when completed.

“The government is yet to come out with the modalities for accessing the housing project. It would soon be opened to all to access.’’

During the inspection, Governor Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State also pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government to encourage full participation in the programmes.

Represented by Aliyu Kuyanbana, Director, Public Buildings in the state Ministry of Works, Housing and Transportation, Almakura commended the initiative aimed at addressing housing deficit in the Nation.

He said: “Though there are total package of 19 contractors and 78 housing units, but we are asking for more. We have many hectares of land earmarked for Federal Government projects, so we are ready.’’

Chief Godwin Obiora, Chairman of the contractors handling the project, noted that the project has benefitted many indigenes of the state who worked as artisans at the project site.

He said: “Initially we had some challenges, which made us to involve security agents and this enhanced the ongoing construction.”

Obiora noted that all the contractors complied effectively with the use of made in Nigeria building materials to promote local content in the country.

He lauded the government for granting them the contracts, adding that it created jobs for the large number of youths in the state.

It could be recalled that the Federal Government set aside N35.4 billion to address the housing needs of its workforce under the NHP in 2018.