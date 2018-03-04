Chairman, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, OFR, CON, SAN, has condemned the killing and injuring of Aid Workers and Security Personnel in Rann town in Borno State, North-East Nigeria following an attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

Ndoma-Egba also expressed deep concern about Civilians and others who are either missing or may have been injured or killed in the attack.

“Aid workers put their lives on the line every single day to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable women, children and men,” He said.

In a statement released by his SA Communications, Clara Braide in Abuja, the Chairman NDDC further expressed,

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims and our brave colleagues and we call on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The statement added that the “The NDDC and the Niger Delta people sympathize with the Government and good people of Borno State, the Security Agencies, the United Nations, other Development/Aid Agencies, Aid workers, the International Community and indeed the families of the departed at this very difficult time. We pray God to console us all and grant their families, loved ones and colleagues the fortitude to overcome this very challenging times. He affirmed that Government is doing all it can to check the menace of the insurgents”