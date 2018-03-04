The Plateau State House of Assembly has threatened to blacklist erring contractors handling various road projects in the state.

The threat was made my the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Works, Hon. Sunday Muchen, when he led other members of the committee to inspect ongoing Fobur-Fursum and Maijuju-Zandi road construction in Jos East Local Government area of the state.

Muchen expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work at Maijuju-Zandi Road being handled by Deux Project Ltd.

Newsmen who covered the inspection tour reports that the company had only cleared three kilometers out of the 18.4 kilometers contract awarded with no bridge or culvert constructed on the road.

“I am highly disappointed with the level of work am seeing; I am not in any way impress.

“This is a contract awarded since Oct. last year with just nine-month duration and as it stands, four months is gone, and the job is less than five per cent completed.

“Government mobilised this company with ten per cent of the contract sum just as it did to all other companies handling similar projects.

“I am not sure Deux is ready to handle this job and with what we are seeing, we will be forced to at the end of the day revoke the contract because it has not proven its capacity to deliver within specification,” he said.

The legislator, however, commended Moulds Nig. Ltd, the constructing firm handling Fobur-Fursum road project as it has attain over forty per cent completion.

However, Mr Clinton Wodi, the Project Manager of Deux Project Ltd, assured that the company was ready to handle project and would not derail to deliver it as agreed in the terms.

He said some of the challenges being experienced were technical, but assured that it would step up its game so as not to fail.