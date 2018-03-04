Babcock University’s President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, has called on youths to shun thuggery.

He made this call while declaring open the third edition of the youth empowerment programme attended by 18 Secondary Schools drawn from Ogun, Lagos and Oyo states on Tuesday.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Professor Sunday Owolabi, he said the essence of the programme was to bring to the fore the missing values in Nigerian youths.

He said the idea was also to let them know that academic success alone does not translate to success in life.

According to him, success is not free but earned, pointing out that in everything they do, they should understand that there was always a prize to pay for success.

According to him, Babcock University was not only a faith-based university but also a place where there was zero tolerance for cultism, drugs and examination misconduct.

Managing director/ chief executive officer, Image Doctors Services Group, Rev. Funke Irabor, on her part urged the students not to take the success in the secondary school lightly because it was the foundation of success in life.

Also, 500 level medical student, Nwachukwu Olusegun, and 400 level student, Mercy Familusi, gave firsthand experience about the university to the students.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of prizes to schools whose students performed brilliantly well during the question and answer session. These were Vinecrest College Iperu-Remo, Classic Royal Academy, Ikene and Jextoban Secondary School, Ibafo, all in Ogun State.

An SS3 student of Babcock Academy, Abeokuta, Favour Ogunji also received a book, Abundance of Heart, donated by the author, Olusegun Nwachukwu for his contribution during the question and answer session.