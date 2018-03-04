The immediate past president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the killing of United Nations staff by Boko Haram insurgents.

Jonathan condemned the spate of killings in the country, particularly the recent attack that led to the death of international aid workers in Rann, Borno State.

Following the attack in Rann on 1st March 2018, three aid workers were killed and one was injured.

Reacting in a Facebook post on Saturday, Jonathan called for international cooperation in the war against terrorism, noting that an attack on a nation is an attack on all nations of the world.

He wrote, “I condemn the killings of members of staff of the United Nations (UN) and other humanitarian and aid workers in Rann by Boko Haram terrorists.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the UN and the families of the victims as well as to those injured in the dastardly and cowardly attack.

“The UN and other humanitarian and aid groups such as Médecins Sans Frontières have been friends of Nigeria and deserve hailing, not killing.

“I therefore repeat the call I made while in office-that the war on terror must be treated as a global war. There must be full and total cooperation amongst the nations of the world.

“An attack on one nation must be seen as an attack on all nations. That is the only way we can defeat terror, together, not apart.”