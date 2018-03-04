Dr. Samuel Sogunro, Rector, Lagos State Polytechnics (LASPOTECH), has said that the state government has commenced necessary steps towards the fulfillment of promises made at the institution’s 25th convocation.

Sogunro stated this while addressing newsmen at the Ikorodu campus of the polytechnics on activities lined up for the 26th convocation of the school coming up on Thursday, March 8.

Some of the promises made to the polytechnic, according to him, included building high capacity auditorium, administrative building, completion of the abandoned ultra-modern sports complex and drone project.

On some of the milestone achievements since the last convocation, Sogunro stated that the polytechnic had completed LASPOTECH FM 101.9 radio station and gotten re-accreditation to operate as JAMB CBT centre.

He said the polytechnic had signed MoU with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) for the establishment of a mini power sub-station on Ikorodu campus to tackle the problem of power outage.