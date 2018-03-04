A group, BG Nigeria, under the aegis of New Life International, has urged Nigerians to stop depending on the government for the betterment of their lives, but should take advantage of opportunities in their environment and the society.

Diamond Dele Akinsuola, a leader of the group, made this call at the annual award for members and leaders of BG Nigeria, who had excelled.

Dele, who spoke with newsmen, said: “The BG award is critical because many Nigerians have taken it upon themselves not to wait for the government and are going out of their way to make their today and future meaningful.

“We are recognising them for their efforts. This is the second edition of the award. We have started and we are not going to slack or stop.

“We aim at solving our national problems including that of the economy by financially empowering Nigerians.”

Highlight of the event was the award for five international team leaders, Titilayo Ogunaiya, Dr. Abiola Morakinyo, Ramah Zakareeyah, Mrs. Adewumi Odubele, Diamond Dele Akinsunlola, Fatima Ibrahim and Peace Ajao, while the award of mentorship went to Diamond Kanu Ikechukwu.