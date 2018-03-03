National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to sign the Peace Corps Bill, passed by the National Assembly in 2017. The body believes that this decision has dashed the hopes and hard work of Nigerian youths.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Eneji Mohammed and the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye, the body said that refusal to assent to the Peace Corps bill is denying Nigerian youths a means of livelihood, as youth empowerment is the pathway to the future.

“This move had killed millions of hope and hard work. It took some people’s effort nationwide to come together and task themselves on the creation of a security platform for the benefit of the government and it citizens (especially the youths).

“The President needs to reconsider his stance and assent to the bill, so as to save millions of Nigerian youths who had hoped that the Peace Corps of Nigeria would provide means of livelihood for them.

The President, in a letter read last Tuesday by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had cited security concerns and financial implications amongst reasons for his decision, but the body insists that “the country cannot spend too much on security.”

The body further urged the National Assembly to call a parliament where a two-third vote will be gotten in favour of the bill, and it will be passed into law, regardless of the President’s position.

NAPS also spoke against the Nigerian police for shutting down the Peace Corps headquarters for a long time. According to them, “We are aware of two court orders asking the Police Force to open the building. We believe that the Police should be the first organization to have respect for the rule of law.”