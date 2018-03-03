The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said there are 140m GSM subscribers in the country as at September 2017.

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Garba during the NCC Day at the ongoing 39th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

This was even as he added that country’s communication indices had shown positive signs.

He also said that within the period under review, there are 92m internet subscribers.

Represented by a Deputy Director, Hajiya Amina Shehu, the NCC boss, said that the country’s social media space has continued to thrive, saying, ”our citizens are enjoying access to modern ways of interactions in the cyberspace.

The commission also pleaded with customers to be patient with the issue of quality service, like poor reception, wrong billings and deductions as well as automatic data roll, saying, ‘we have put the service provider’s on special notice. We will call them to account in due course.

‘Where the service provider continues to fail to improve services to the detriment of the consumers, the commission will apply appropriate regulatory actions and sanctions against such service provider.

The NCC boss, also disclosed that the telecommunication masts and towers do not cause any health hazards as people think.

‘There are some individuals who still believe that telecom masts and towers constitute health hazards to humans.

‘The commission still maintain that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has affirmed that no result of any such hazard has been established against base stations.