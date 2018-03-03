The Nigeria Union of Journalists has called for the unconditional release of detained Journalist Tony Ezimakor, the Abuja Bureau Chief of The Independent Newspapers, who was last week arrested and detained by the Department of State Security, DSS.

In a media release signed by NUJ National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, the body said it had sought the help of “well meaning stakeholders” and “highly placed Government officials” to secure the release of the Ezimakor, who is said to be suffering from hypertension, but all efforts, proved abortive.

According to the release, “We are worried that his health will continue to deteriorate under the condition that he is being held.

“We insist that the Authorities must immediately release Tony Ezimakor and permit journalists to operate without fear of arrest.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari led Government should seize the opportunity to end such blatant attempts to intimidate journalists and make press freedom a priority for the administration.”