President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly written to the United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office (SFO) requesting that Senate President Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, be investigated.

According to Sahara Reporters, the president inquired to know how the duo acquired pricey landed property in London.

The report said the federal government has provided details of the lawmakers’ salaries and emoluments to the agency, saying the assets were not declared as required by law.

Last month, Saraki was listed as one of the five owners of “unexplained wealth” in London. Houses located at No. 7 and 8 Whittaker Street, Belgravia, London, with the worth of £15 million, were said to have been traced to Saraki.

Sahara Reporters said property worth £4 million were allegedly traced to Ekweremadu, a former secretary of government and chief of staff to Enugu state government.

The property, Flat 4 Varsity Court, Homer Street, WIH, 4NW London and 52 Ayleston Avenue NW6 7AB, London, were acquired via fronts

Quoting SFO sources, the online platform said Ekweremadu acquired Flat 4, Varsity Court property, under the guise of Ikeoha Foundation, which is registered as a charity with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The property is worth £830, 000.

It was reported that the second property was acquired using a shell company, Property Circle Ltd Incorporated, which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

The property is worth £2.9million.

Sources close to the leadership of the senate said on Saturday that the involved parties are not bothered by the reports.

“Firstly this is not first property bought long before going into public sector,” the source that prefers to be anonymous said.

“Secondly, Saraki’s code of conduct form confirms that these properties were not bought for £15 million but £4 million in 2002 through a mortgage.

“Its value today is £15 million.

“This is different to people who had nothing then get to public office and start acquiring properties.

“So the source of purchase can easily be explained.”