Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has described the current Almajiranci system of Islamic education prevalent in northern Nigeria as unIslamic.

The Almajirai are street urchins found in most urban centres across the north who solicit for alms and said to be involved in various levels of study of the Muslim Holy Book, under the guidance of scholars, popularly called Malams.

“The practice of the Almajirai is far from being a reflection of Islamic ideals,” Masari affirmed on Saturday, at the conclusion of the 10-day 32nd edition of the annual national Qur’an recitation competition in Katsina.

Arguing that it is an “erroneous belief” to say that the Almajirai are truly students of Islamic knowledge, Masari regretted that the products of the Almajiranci education actually become religious extremists and later transform into deviant religious groups in the country.

According to Masari, “the Almajirai are erroneously linked to Islamic education. Aged between four and 15 years, the Almajirai are engaged more in seeking sustenance for themselves than in learning the Qur’an. They are exposed, exploited and abused and many of them become involved in crimes. Islam does not encourage begging.

“Current statistics show that there are about 13 million out-of-school children in Nigeria and 10 million of them are Almajirai.

“We must go beyond rhetorics and find a permanent solution to the Almajirai issue and the solution is not in abolishing it but in reforming it to meet present day realities.

“The religion of Islam is a comprehensive way of life and it is dynamic in its approach to birth spiritual and mundane affairs.”

In a message he sent at the ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari described the Holy Qur’an as the greatest encyclopedia ever known to man.

According to Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Nigerians should read the Qur’an and apply its teachings.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, urged Nigerians to ensure they register in order to participate in the voting process during the scheduled 2019 general elections.

“It is only through your voter’s card that you can challenge your leaders and also have a say in what they do,” the Sultan said.

The Qur’an recitation competition attracted a total of 250 participants drawn from 32 states of the federation and the Abuja FCT.

Organizers of the programme say a participant in the competition must have memorized certain portions of the Qur’an and should also have rudimentary knowledge and application of the science of Qur’anic recitation.

Some of the prizes won by participants included, Hajj seats, cars, motorcycles, tricycles, deep freezers as well as cash.

Katsina had earlier hosted the 8th edition of the national Qur’an recitation competition in 1993 as well as the 26th edition in 2013, organised yearly by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.