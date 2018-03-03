The Chairman of Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance Scheme, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said the problem of road accidents can only be solved when youths are given the right education or orientation from the cradle.

According to a statement on Saturday, Iwuanyanwu made his position known while speaking at the maiden edition of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ inter-school debate held in Abuja.

The event was said to have been organised by the FRSC in partnership with INAS as part of efforts to reduce road crashes.

Iwuanyanwu was quoted as commending the FRSC under the leadership of its Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, for making efforts to reduce road crashes through public education campaign.

He said, “FRSC is blazing a new trail in grappling some of the endemic problems confronting Nigeria as a nation.

“Problem of road traffic crashes can only be solved when the youth are given the right education/orientation right from the cradle.

“We strongly recommend the stride and the initiatives of catching them young of FRSC to other institutions of government to emulate.”

The National Coordinator of INAS, Mr. Chinedu Nsofor, said the organisation had over the years been playing complimentary services to the FRSC through voluntary rescue of accident victims, safety education and raising safety ambassadors among others.

Nsofor said the efforts were aimed at assisting FRSC to achieve its corporate strategic goal of reducing accident by 15% and fatality by 30%.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, admonished students to ensure that they imbibe the culture of safety at all times.

He said the programme was designed to ensure that safety education is made a priority in schools.