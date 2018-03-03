The Cross River government has provided food and non-food materials to over 3,500 Southern Cameroonian refugees camping in Boki local government area of the state.

Items include, rice, plantain, beans, yam, garri, palm oil, cartons of noodles, toiletries, cooking utensils among others.

Presenting the items on Saturday to the refugees, Managing Director, Cross River Food Bank Commission, Dr Mercy Akpama, said that the gesture was part of the activities to celebrate the 50th birthday of Governor Ben Ayade.

Akpama said that Gov. Ayade’s administration takes the welfare of residents in the state and those in distress serious.

She explained that the donation was meant to ameliorate the plight of the refugees.

“The governor has sent us here to come and donate this food and non-food materials to you. In his vision, he has decided that we come here today and give you this food so that you can also join him in celebrating his birthday.

“There is no greater pain like depriving a people of their ancestral homes and reducing them to wants in body and soul’’, she said.

Member representing Boki I state Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Dr Itam Abang, urged the refugees to be law abiding.

Abang assured them that the state governor was working with the Federal Government and the international community with a view to find a solution to the crisis.

Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, Mr John Inaku, told the refugees that the state governor was passionate about their plight.

“We have your brothers and sisters in other locations as well. These items are for those of you in Boki and I can assure you that the governor will also reach others soon,” he said.

Mr James Ogar, who spoke on behalf of the refugees, lauded the government and people of the state for their concern.

He said the gesture was a sign of true love to those in need.