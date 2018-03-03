Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, had on Saturday, said street begging by children has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find other means of sustaining their living.

The Governor, who disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 32nd National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Katsina, said Almajiri system of begging is not representing Islam and must, therefore, be dissociated from Islam.

His words, “The practice of the Almajiri is far from being a reflection of Islamic ideals. The Almajiri are erroneously linked to Islamic education. Aged between four and 15 years, the Almajiri are engaged more in seeking sustenance for themselves than in learning the Qur’an.

“They are exposed, exploited and abused and many of them become involved in crimes. Islam does not encourage begging. The religion of Islam is a comprehensive way of life and it is dynamic in its approach to birth spiritual and mundane affairs. Islam encourages scholarship and entrepreneurship and frowns at laziness and idleness as exemplified by itinerant Almajiri.”

Governor Masari expressed displeasure over the increasing numbers of Almajirian in the country, stressing that the products of the Almajiranci education system had become religious extremists and later transform into deviant religious groups in the country.

“Current statistics show that there are about 13 million out-of-school children in Nigeria and 10 million of them are Almajirai.

“We must go beyond rhetoric and find a permanent solution to the Almajirai issue and the solution is not in abolishing it but in reforming it to meet present day realities,” he added.

However, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto called on Nigerians to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to enable them to vote leaders that will govern them comes 2019.

“It is only through your voter’s card that you can challenge your leaders and also have a say in what they do,” the Sultan said.