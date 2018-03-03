Kogi State government through the Agricultural Development Projects, ADP, has commenced the distribution of food items to widows and orphans in the state.

The gesture which is carried out through the agency Community Social Responsibility Projects is targeted at ameliorating the hardship of widows and orphan across the 21 local government of the state.

Managing Director, Kogi ADP, Mr Oyisi Okatayi, who disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja at the Flag- off of the projects said the scheme will take place at the agency six zonal offices across the state.

He said, “As part of the two year anniversary celebration of Governor Yahaya Bello, we decided to reach out to widows and orphans. This was a community social responsibility project of Kogi Agricultural Development Project (ADP).

“We have the mandate of the governor as an agency to be a blessing to the needy especially the most vulnerable which are Widows and Orphans. So ADP is distributing food stuff and provisions at the headquarters and across the six zonal offices”

The zonal offices are; Aiyetoro-Gbede, Kotonkarfe (Kogi West); Anyigba, Alloma (Kogi East); and Osara, Ageva (Kogi Central).