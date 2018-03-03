Former Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has condemned the latest Boko Haram attack in Rann, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State during which lives were lost including those of workers of the aforementioned international agencies.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mukhtar Sirajo, the former Kaduna state governor expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State and the entire country as well as the United Nations, Red Cross and International Organization for Migration families.

Senator Makarfi considered the attack utterly cowardly and condemnable as innocent people were made soft targets, including those engaged in rendering humanitarian services.

He urged for the intensification of the war against the insurgency in that part of the country as, according to him, it had lingered for too long.

The PDP chieftain appealed to aid agencies in the country not to be deterred by this incident but be further emboldened by it so as to send a message to the insurgents that they will not be intimidated out of their commitment to rendering humanitarian services.

He urged the government as well as the security agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the efforts to rescue all abductees.

The former party boss similarly conveyed his sympathies over the suicide bomb attack in Bumi Yadi and another Boko Haram attack in Madagali in Yobe and Adamawa States respectively.

Makarfi expressed the belief that a better approach is needed in the fight against the Boko Haram, which should include a tightening of the security architecture in all the affected areas.

He also warned against complacency occasioned by the belief that the insurgents have been decimated, reiterating his earlier position that the Boko Haram cannot be said to have been defeated until every inch of Nigerian territory is rid of it and people therein return to their legitimate pursuits without any fear.