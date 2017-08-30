The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed the Local Government Councils Establishment Amendment Bill and other bills connected therein into law.

Presenting the bill on the floor of the House, on Wednesday, Deputy House Leader, Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Bokulo, cited Section 2 of the Principal Law No. IV of 2008 on the need to be amended and urged his colleagues to support the motion for amendments of the bill.

It was gathered that the bill, if signed into law, would empower the local councils to deduct four percentage from federal allocation to develop four emirates within their domains.

During the House session, a motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Buhari Aliero, calling on the House members to dissolve into the committee of session to consider the bill.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Abdul-Wasi’u Yanusa Andarai.

- Advertisement -

After resumption into plenary, the bill was read for the third time and passed into law.

The House, after their deliberations, then adjourned for recess and to reconvene three weeks after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the day’s plenary, the Speaker, Honourable Ismaila Abdulmumini Kamba, stated that the amendment of the local government Councils Establishment bill become necessary in order to make it clear on the four percent being deducted for Emirate councils in the state, so as to make the deduction of the Emirate councils from the source to accommodate them.

The Speaker called on the Kebbi state government to assent to the bill to allow the deduction of four percent from the source, saying Emirate councils now have more funds from their allocation.