Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, has ordered council chairmen of the 13 LGAs of the state to make bye- laws to prohibit the sale or lease of land for the purposes of cattle grazing, ranching, by herdsmen.

Umahi made this known through the chief press secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, while briefing journalists in Abakaliki on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

He stated that movement of animals in the state should be stopped adding that Chairmen must obtain authorisation power from the governor of the state as failure will attract servere punishment.

Recall that last week, no fever than four persons were seriously wounded in Akeze in Ivo LGA of the state following a clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Mr Uzor said the council also receives the presentation by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Grants and Loans, Mrs. Ugo Nnachi, on the assessment of the applications for the Bank of Industry, BOI-EBSG Loan Programme and the following positions were taken.

“EXCO approved 6 months moratorium and 3 years for final repayment of the loan was approved and a total of 157 applicants applied for the loan at the rate of N1.607billion. A sinking fund account for the industrialization of Ebonyi state should be created by the SSA, Donor and Grants to take care of the issues.”

He said that the council also directed that from henceforth, building of hotels, private schools, community sponsored schools, restaurants, hospitals, pharmacies and filling stations without EXCO approval is highly prohibited.

According to Uzor the Capital City Territory was mandated to present such applications to the EXCO for prior approval before granting permit to construct such edifice.

”All private schools in Ebonyi state must be reviewed and approved by the Ministry of Education, and all such schools not approved by the ministry must be closed down within one week from the date of this briefing,” he said.

Also the council mandated Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Bernard Odoh, to set up a 9 man committee to look into and resolve the crisis between Ikwo and Abakaliki Local Government Areas which has claimed many lives within seven days.

And further directed that all the warring communities to cease hostilities with immediate effect and directed security agencies to arrest anybody fomenting trouble in any of the communities immediately