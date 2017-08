President Muhammadu Buhari has received the victorious D’Tigress in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

He met with the Basketball Team at the council chambers, after they won the Afrobasket Championship title for the first time in 12 years in Mali.

President Buhari also disclosed that each player will receive the sum of a million naira while the officials will receive half a million.

Nigeria defeated defending champions Senegal to win the trophy in Mali on Sunday night.