The Ogun State Government on Friday advised fish farmers to join in cluster farming and cooperate with the government in order to achieve its set objectives.

It also advised them to embark on programmes aimed at reducing importation of fish and fish products.

Mr Adekunle Ajayi, Director of Fisheries Services, Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture, gave the advice in Abeokuta.

It was at a lecture organised by the Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN), Ogun State Chapter.

The lecture is titled, “Actualising the Calculative Factors in Profitable Fish Farming”.

Ajayi, while delivery his paper, said the cluster farming among fish farmers would help to produce sufficient fish to feed the nation.

He added that it would encourage export in order to generate foreign exchange and generate employment.

“Fish farmers coming together as one body will help move the fish production from the present level to an higher level.

“It will also assist in identifying factors for improvement and incukcate among them the factors which will harnesss them for more profitable fish farming.

“Stakeholders in fish farming should join groups like CAFFAN for them to utilise any opportunity being offered at both national and state levels, ” he said.

Mr Rotimi Oloye, the National President (CAFFAN) , said the initiative behind the programme was to bring together all fish farmers in Ogun under a formal group called (CAFFANOGUN)

“We are now one and united as a formal group, we have all gathered to recognise ourselves an indivisible groups of fish farmers.

“The main reason for having CAFFAN is to do better than what we have done, it is also a natural platform through which all fish farmers and government set goals will be achieved, ” he said.

Oloye, however, implored all members to see the coming of the platform as the next stage for success and accomplishment.

The new executive members were inaugurated for the newly established CAFFANOGUN.

Mr Sunday Izomo was elected the chaurman, Mr Omitogun Ganiu, (Vice-Chairman) , Mr Adewale Balogun, (General Secretary) , and Mr Laja Olowojeunjeje as Treasurer.

Also, Mr Asafa Fisayo was elected the Financial Secretary, while Mr Michael Musowo is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CAFFANOGUN

In a separate interview, the Chairman of CAFFAN, Ogun Chapter, Mr Sunday Izomo, identified high cost of feeds, fish pricing, and funding as the major challenges facing most fish farmers.

Izomo lamented that the consistent hike in the cost of fish feeds was affecting fish farmers and consumers.