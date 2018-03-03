The National President, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), has called for the immediate suspension of boarding schools in the northern parts of the country until a time safety of the students, especially girls can be guaranteed.

Mahmoud made the call yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, while delivering his speech at the National Executive Committee meeting of the association.

He also tasked the federal government to work harder towards halting the ongoing trend of insecurity in the country, especially the kidnap of 110 schoolgirls of Dapchi Government Secondary school in Yobe state so as to save Nigeria from anarchy.

He said: “In the areas of human security, we seem to have regrettably slide significantly backwards. In the last few months we have witnessed the terrible events in Taraba, Benue and several states that have witnessed loss of hundreds of human lives and property arising from heightened conflict between herders and farmers that has assumed a new dangerous dimension threatening national security.

“We must not allow the country to creep into anarchy which will be the consequence of massive loss of confidence in the ability of the State to protect its citizens. These killings are unacceptable and must be brought to an end.

‘’I want to therefore reiterate my call that the Federal and State Governments should as a matter of urgency suspend the boarding system in the affected states of the Northeast region, especially for girls until the safety and security of the children can be guaranteed.’’

The NBA President tasked the federal government to do all that is humanly possible, including urgently seeking international assistance, for the quick release of all the Nigerian school girls in the terrorists captivity.

“We urge the Government to do whatever is necessary including seeking appropriate international assistance to secure the release of these girls and reunite them with their families,” Mahmoud said.