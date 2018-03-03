Kebbi State has recorded 36 cases of yellow fever outbreak in 8 local government areas of the state.

The state commissioner for health, Alhaji Umar Usman Kambaza, made this known yesterday in Birnin Kebbi while briefing Journalists on the outbreak of the disease and measures put in by government to curb the disease.

According to him, the local government areas affected are Bagudo, Fakai, Koko/Besse, Maiyama, Ngaski, Shanga, Suru and Yauri.

He said in order to prevent the disease from spreading or to counter the spread of the disease in these local government areas, a yellow fever reactive vaccination campaign has been scheduled to begin from 10th to 19th March, 2018.

“Yellow fever is an acute hemorrhagic fever that have potential to cause morbidity and mortality in the country. So far 879 suspected cases have been reported from 21 states and in Kebbi 36 cases were reported, this calls for action,” he said.

He added that in collaboration with development partners such as WHO, Unicef, GAVI, NPHCDA, CDC AFENET are supporting the programme and about 500 teams of Health workers will be participating in the vaccination exercise which will cover ages group from 9 months to 45 years irrespective of their vaccination status.

He called on the media, traditional leaders, religious leaders and stakeholders to join in mobilising the populace to come out en-mass to make the campaign a success.