Malama Hawwa’u Jamilu, 24, was earlier in the week delivered of twins in Kaduna.

However, one of them was born with four hands and three legs.

Speaking about the condition of her baby, Hawwa’u stated that she is not uncomfortable with her physique.

“Both of them are female. Of course, one would have loved to deliver the babies without any deformity”, she told Daily Trust.

“But since Allah in His infinite mercy had decided to create the twins like this, what can I do? This is why you see me relaxed, and I love them both.”

She said the only peculiar behaviour exhibited by the deformed twin is her appetite.

“Apart from that, she is normal like any other baby. I love my daughter and I know that she is human, despite her physical challenge.

“I think the problem is not failure to visit the hospital, because the twins are not my first. As I said earlier, it is just the will of Allah.

“I gave birth three times, and I have not experienced anything like this. This is the will of Allah and there is nothing one can do about it,” Hawwa’u added.

A doctor at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Dr. Umar Abdul’aziz, said the extra leg and hands can be removed and the little girl can have a normal life.

“There is nothing to worry about. It is a case that can be handled by experts after certain investigations”, he said.

“It is however advisable for all pregnant women to be attending ante-natal for their health and that of their unborn babies.

“Many things can be detected during ante-natal that would assist in safe delivery and correction of abnormalities.

“It is not proper at this period of the world’s development for somebody to decide to ignore ante-natal and be giving birth at home,” he noted.